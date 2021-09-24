Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville Corrections FOP calls for vote of ‘no confidence’ in LMDC director, administration

Dwayne Clark was named director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in 2019....
Dwayne Clark was named director of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections in 2019. (Source; James Thomas, WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:21 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 are being urged to give a vote of no confidence to Louisville Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark and his administration.

On behalf of the union, FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said Clark has disregarded the well-being of Metro Corrections officers and inmates since taking on the head role in 2019. He said LMDC officers have complained to Clark about their safety and health concerns at the jail but has largely ignored them.

Clark has also allegedly forced LMDC officers to work beyond their 16-hour contractual overtime limit.

“Director Clark has failed on numerous occasions to hold members of his Administration accountable for their actions under the same standards as the staff working inside the jail daily, in turn violating both Metro Corrections and Metro Government policy by knowingly and willingly creating a hostile work environment,” Johnson said in a statement. “Director Clark and his Administration have and continue to violate the Collective Bargaining Agreements, make unfair and contradictory decisions, and thus, at times cause undo expense to this Lodge, Metro Government and the taxpayers of this community.”

Johnson added that because Clark and his team have done nothing to recruit or retain staff, staff levels at LMDC have fallen drastically in the law several years.

The complete list of accusations against Clark are as follows:

— Current staffing levels

— Inability and/or unwillingness to recruit

— Inability and/or unwillingness to retain

— Allowing sanitation to erode to a point that increases risks for staff and inmates to contract illness

— Overcrowding of dorms while others are under capacity

— Inmate security doors not functioning properly

— Inability and/or unwillingness to maintain required equipment such as control room panels, elevators, intercoms, and radios

— Lack of progress on ballistic vest concerns that were expressed

— Lack of progress on radio channel access concerns that were expressed

— Lack of concern for safety of staff and the public displayed by removing our first line of defense at the magnetometer in the public lobby

— Not approving full radio access to police channels unless you are Administration or a “favorite”

— Dwindling Home Incarceration Program staff

— Running posts unmanned

— Running the facility short staffed

— Inability and/or unwillingness to fill special security jobs

— Long standing unfilled promotional vacancies

— Backfilling schedules

— Pulling members out of contractually bided areas

— Closing CCC without any consideration to members bids

— Forcing Members beyond 16-hour contractual limit

— Removal and now denial of every switch of shift request

The vote of no confidence will take place at the Corrections FOP Lodge on Sept. 28 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before noon Wednesday, LMPD tweeted a photo of a gray Jeep with Illinois license plate...
LMPD looking for Jeep with Illinois plates after teen shot dead at bus stop
No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Tyree Smith, seen in this screengrab that's been widely passed around social media, died after...
‘He wasn’t targeted’ — Bus stop shooting victim’s aunts believe nephew was caught in crossfire

Latest News

Sherita Smith and her son, Tyree Smith
Mother of slain JCPS teen complained about school bus stop before her son’s shooting death
A gunman fatally shot Tyree Smith,16, early Wednesday in Russell as he waited for his school...
‘That child was scared to death’: Veteran helped student shot at Russell school bus stop
One student was killed and another wounded in drive-by shooting at bus stop. The two students...
‘He became my child:’ Woman helped bus stop shooting victim until first responders arrived
No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown