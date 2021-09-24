Louisville Corrections FOP calls for vote of ‘no confidence’ in LMDC director, administration

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of Louisville Corrections Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 77 are being urged to give a vote of no confidence to Louisville Metro Corrections Director Dwayne Clark and his administration.

On behalf of the union, FOP Lodge 77 President Daniel Johnson said Clark has disregarded the well-being of Metro Corrections officers and inmates since taking on the head role in 2019. He said LMDC officers have complained to Clark about their safety and health concerns at the jail but has largely ignored them.

Clark has also allegedly forced LMDC officers to work beyond their 16-hour contractual overtime limit.

“Director Clark has failed on numerous occasions to hold members of his Administration accountable for their actions under the same standards as the staff working inside the jail daily, in turn violating both Metro Corrections and Metro Government policy by knowingly and willingly creating a hostile work environment,” Johnson said in a statement. “Director Clark and his Administration have and continue to violate the Collective Bargaining Agreements, make unfair and contradictory decisions, and thus, at times cause undo expense to this Lodge, Metro Government and the taxpayers of this community.”

Johnson added that because Clark and his team have done nothing to recruit or retain staff, staff levels at LMDC have fallen drastically in the law several years.

The complete list of accusations against Clark are as follows:

— Current staffing levels

— Inability and/or unwillingness to recruit

— Inability and/or unwillingness to retain

— Allowing sanitation to erode to a point that increases risks for staff and inmates to contract illness

— Overcrowding of dorms while others are under capacity

— Inmate security doors not functioning properly

— Inability and/or unwillingness to maintain required equipment such as control room panels, elevators, intercoms, and radios

— Lack of progress on ballistic vest concerns that were expressed

— Lack of progress on radio channel access concerns that were expressed

— Lack of concern for safety of staff and the public displayed by removing our first line of defense at the magnetometer in the public lobby

— Not approving full radio access to police channels unless you are Administration or a “favorite”

— Dwindling Home Incarceration Program staff

— Running posts unmanned

— Running the facility short staffed

— Inability and/or unwillingness to fill special security jobs

— Long standing unfilled promotional vacancies

— Backfilling schedules

— Pulling members out of contractually bided areas

— Closing CCC without any consideration to members bids

— Forcing Members beyond 16-hour contractual limit

— Removal and now denial of every switch of shift request

The vote of no confidence will take place at the Corrections FOP Lodge on Sept. 28 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.