Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville Zoo animals receive Coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus vaccine administered to Amur Tiger, Vikintii at The Louisville Zoo
Coronavirus vaccine administered to Amur Tiger, Vikintii at The Louisville Zoo(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is taking steps to protect its animals from the coronavirus.

The Zoo has received doses of a unique Coronavirus vaccine for animals, developed by the animal healthcare company Zoetis.

Friday handlers began to administer the vaccine to 29 apes and cats. It should take a few weeks to complete the inoculations. The process is similar to the annual flu shots that the apes already receive.

The donated Zoetis vaccine is a two-shot series, and the Louisville Zoo is one of 70 zoos to receive the vaccine.

It has been authorized by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the Office of State Veterinarian for Kentucky.

In December 2020, Three snow leopards there tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans.

“Based on continued cases being reported in zoo animals around the world, and our own experience with the snow leopards, we are eager to get our most susceptible animals vaccinated,” said Louisville Zoo Senior Veterinarian Dr. Zoli Gyimesi. All three were quarantined, cleared, and were fully recovered by January.

So far evidence has shown that the risk of infected animals spreading the virus to humans is considered low.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

Latest News

It's official. Booster shots of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine can now be given to millions of...
Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed
Jessica Bauder spent 2.5 days on the ventilator while fighting COVID-19.
After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated
Ky. health leaders hopeful COVID-19 numbers start to trend downward
School lockers
Fayette County Public Schools student dies of COVID-19