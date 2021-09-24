Support Local Businesses
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway

For the earliest breaking news alerts, download the WAVE 3 News app on your mobile device. >> https://www.wave3.com/page/apps/(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:17 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on the Watterson Expressway has led to the death of a man in one vehicle and a search for the other vehicle involved.

Dwight Mitchell, a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman, said officers were called at 5:40 a.m. about two cars traveling eastbound on the Watterson (I-264) in the area of Taylor Blvd. that were shooting at each other.

Mitchell said one of the vehicles crashed into the median wall. The person in that vehicle died. Their name has not been released.

No arrests have been made in the case. Police ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Due to the police investigatin,. eastbound traffic on the Watterson Expressway is being diverted at the Dixie Highway exit. The closure is expected to last for several hours. Drivers should plan an alternate route.

