Man seen in viral video on top of Kroger roof talks about witnessing mass shooting

The man on the roof, witness recounts Kroger shooting
By Tucker Robbins
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man in a viral image on top of a Kroger grocery store as a mass shooting unfolded on the ground beneath him returned to the scene a day later.

Andre Barlow, who was working on the roof at the time of the shooting, spoke with an NBC News crew in the parking lot Friday.

“When I heard shots ring out I walked to the front of the store and thinking its somebody in the parking lot fighting,” Barlow said.

He says he saw people running out of the store and into the parking lot as more shots fired inside the building.

“I’m like well they went inside shooting and I walked back towards the roof hatch and as I was walking towards the roof, I felt shots under my feet,” Barlow said.

He says he was trying to come down from the roof but heard gunshots close to his area and decided to close the hatch to keep the shooter from getting on the roof.

“I close the roof hatch, walked to the back of the store. I see victims running out, right here and uh people running out. And they ran into that dumpster area,” Barlow said. “They closed the gate, the shooter come out, open the gate pow pow pow. Just shooting victims that was inside that gate.”

From the rooftop, Barlow saw it all happen just as police were arriving on the scene. He says he didn’t see anyone go down but got a glimpse of the shooter before ducking behind a wall.

“I just saw him standing up, black outfit, black regular mask and just one at a time. Pow, pow, pow, pow, pow,” Barlow said.

He says he then tried to flag police down and tell them where the shooter was.

“And I hear people in the background saying the shooter is on the roof. Shooter’s on the roof. And I see the police getting out the car so that’s when I got in the surrender position,” Barlow said.

He says the scariest part was having to open the hatch back up to let police onto the roof.

“Not knowing if the police going to come through that roof hatch or the shooter. All I could do was trust in God I don’t die,” Barlow said.

Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane was part of the team that rescued Barlow from the roof.

Barlow says he’s praying for the families that were in the store.

“And like I say you never know what’s going through a person’s head. That’s why I always tell people, treat people the way you want to be treated,” Barlow said.

