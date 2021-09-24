WATCH: Maricopa County election audit to be delivered at 1 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cyber Ninjas representatives and others were set to deliver the Maricopa County election audit findings to the Arizona Senate at 1 p.m. Friday. You can watch the proceedings at www.kold.com/live , our Facebook page or at the top of this story.

A draft report from Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm conducting the audit, was released Thursday night and showed the results were accurate, according to Maricopa County.

County officials said the report confirmed Biden won the county but it contains numerous errors and “faulty” conclusions about how the county conducted the election.

County officials also said they will pay close attention to Friday’s discussion and will share facts “as needed.”

The audit, which began six months ago, has been highly controversial.

Maricopa County Chairman Jack Sellers said in a statement Thursday that the report should end that controversy, but he expects that it won’t.

“Tomorrow I suspect we will be accused once again of not cooperating, failing to fill holes in the knowledge of the Senate’s chosen contractor,” he said. “How could we cooperate with an inquiry that was led by people who don’t know how to run an election, let alone one in the second largest voting district in the United States?”

According to the Associated Press, nearly every allegation made by the team so far has crumbled under scrutiny. Election officials in Arizona and around the country expect more of the same Friday from the review team they say is biased, incompetent and chasing absurd or disproven conspiracies.

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, controlled 4-1 by Republicans, has vehemently defended the vote count. Republican Chairman Jack Sellers has called the review “a grift disguised as an audit.” GOP Supervisor Bill Gates said Thursday that the review’s reliance on funding from out-of-state Trump allies means the findings won’t be believable.

“The people who are funding this audit, the people who have called for this audit, we all know what they want it to find,” Gates said. “They want it to find that Donald Trump won Maricopa County.”

The Senate has agreed to spend $150,000 on the audit, plus security and facility costs. That pales in comparison to the nearly $5.7 million contributed as of late July by Trump allies.

Maricopa County’s vote count was conducted in front of bipartisan observers, as were legally required audits meant to ensure voting machines work properly. A partial hand count found a perfect match.

The Senate has agreed to spend $150,000 on the audit, plus security and facility costs. That pales in comparison to the nearly $5.7 million contributed as of late July by Trump allies.

Maricopa County’s vote count was conducted in front of bipartisan observers, as were legally required audits meant to ensure voting machines work properly. A partial hand count found a perfect match.

Two extra post-election reviews by federally certified election experts also found no evidence that voting machines switched votes or were connected to the internet. The Board of Supervisors commissioned the extraordinary reviews in an effort to prove to Trump backers that there were no problems, but Senate President Karen Fann and others backing her partisan review were unpersuaded.

Election experts predict Friday’s report could misinterpret normal election procedures to claim something nefarious or elevate minor mistakes into major allegations of wrongdoing.

“They’re minor procedural issues, and to try and amplify them to the point where they cast doubt on the election is nothing more than sore loserism,” said David Becker, a former lawyer in the U.S. Department of Justice voting section who founded the Center for Election Innovation and Research.

Biden won Arizona by 10,457 votes and became the first Democrat to carry the state since Bill Clinton in 1996.

Friday’s report stems from a process that began nearly a year ago. Trump and his allies, after their claims of election fraud were repeatedly dismissed in court, searched frantically for a way to block the certification of Biden’s victory on Jan. 6. Two top Republicans in the Arizona Senate came through, issuing a sweeping subpoena for all ballots in Maricopa County, the machines that counted them and a trove of election data. They said they would use the materials to conduct a “forensic audit.”

Fann said the review is not intended to overturn the 2020 election but will find ways the Legislature can improve election laws.

Even as the Arizona review nears the finish line, Trump supporters are pushing for a repeat in other swing states where Biden narrowly won, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Texas.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.