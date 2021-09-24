Teenager shot near convenience store; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a teenage boy was shot Friday near a convenience store between Parkland and Park Duvalle.

It happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday on Hemlock Street, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. WAVE 3 News found officers investigating at the convenience store at Hemlock and Southern Avenue.

The victim was not there when officers arrived, and Mitchell said they soon learned the teenage victim had been brought to Norton Children’s Hospital in someone’s personal car. His injuries are not serious.

The victim’s age and name were not revealed.

No potential suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

