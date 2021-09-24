Support Local Businesses
Toyota Indiana pauses production due to supply issues

By 14 News Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Toyota in Gibson County is halting production, starting Friday.

In a statement sent to 14 News, Toyota officials confirmed the pause comes as the company is facing supply chains issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of now, Toyota doesn’t anticipate any impact to employment.

You can read the full statement below:

Due to COVID-19 and ongoing challenges with our supply chain, Toyota will continue to face shortages that will affect production at most of our North American plants. Our manufacturing and supply chain teams are working diligently to minimize the impact on production. Though the situation remains fluid, in North America, we are projecting a reduction of approximately 60,000 to 80,000 vehicles in October.

As a result, Toyota Indiana will have some planned downtime. We will suspend production on Friday, September 24.

We do not anticipate any impact to employment at this time.

