Witness tackles man accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop

Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.(Oklahoma City Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (Gray News) – A man accused of inappropriately touching at least one child at a bus stop was arrested after a witness tackled him to the ground and captured the incident on camera.

According to a police report, 33-year-old Michael Coghill would routinely stop at the bus stop during his morning jog.

Police say at least one child had complained to an adult that Coghill “had touched him on the back and he didn’t like the way it made him feel.”

The adult went to the bus stop and witnessed Coghill run past the bus stop and then turn around to run back toward the bus stop when the children arrived, according to the report.

The police report says Coghill went to the bus stop and put his arm around the back side of a child. The witness captured everything on video, which was turned over to authorities.

Coghill tried to run when a witness started to confront him, but he was wrestled to the ground in the street.

Doctors told police Coghill suffered a skull fracture and a cracked orbital socket, but he was cleared to go to jail.

Coghill was charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

