Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

Man injured in early-morning shooting
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block of Hillpark Drive that killed a woman and left a man wounded.(Source: Lee Holeman, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and another is being treated after Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Hillpark Drive, off Blue Lick Road, north of the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line.

Kavonia McLain, 18, died at the scene at about 1 a.m. Friday.

The other victim was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment. His name and condition were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No injuries were reported and students are now being picked up after a gun threat prompted a...
Former Jeffersontown HS student in custody after ‘unlawfully’ entering school, prompting lockdown
The mother of a teen shot and killed by a drive-by shooter at his bus stop Wednesday morning...
‘Mama I got shot,’ grieving mother recalls dying son’s final words
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
A Vine Grove man told his family that he had killed a woman, and when deputies showed up a...
Police: Woman found wrapped in sleeping bag after Kentucky man tells family he killed her
A man died early Thursday morning after he drove off 7th Street Road and crashed his SUV,...
Man killed after driving off road, crashing SUV into fire hydrant, utility poles

Latest News

One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
The president of Kentucky’s Fraternal Order of Police had some harsh words for both Louisville...
Kentucky FOP president blasts Mayor Fischer, ‘clueless’ LMDC leadership
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
15 LMDC inmates being monitored for overdose symptoms
Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway