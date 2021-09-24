Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and another is being treated after Louisville Metro police officers responded to a shots fired call early Friday morning.

The shooting happened in the 10400 block of Hillpark Drive, off Blue Lick Road, north of the Jefferson County/Bullitt County line.

Kavonia McLain, 18, died at the scene at about 1 a.m. Friday.

The other victim was taken to UofL Health - University Hospital for treatment. His name and condition were not immediately available.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

