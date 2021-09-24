Support Local Businesses
The World Chicken Festival returns to London

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 1:38 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The World Chicken Festival has officially kicked off this year.

Vendors and Attendees of the festival are both excited for the return after the festival was canceled last year because of COVID-19. This year’s festival has brought in visitors from across the United States:

“We’ve had people from Nebraska, people from California, just all over. They want to get a taste test of our tradition and Colonel Sanders and his heritage that he’s impacted here in Kentucky,” said festival co-coordinator, Kelly Burton.

Not only has the festival brought in over 100 vendors and several attendees, but but it has also brought in several Colonel Sanders’ lookalikes, like Tim Campbell, a North Carolina native who started impersonating the colonel several years ago.

“I always enjoy it. I got a lot of friends who are colonels who weren’t able to be here this year. But we’re like a family. The colonels are like a family,” he said.

Several people in London say this is the busiest they have ever seen:

”I feel like this year it’s been a lot more, there’s been a lot more people compared to the past. It’s been exciting. I feel like it’s expanded than it has in the previous years,” said Natasha Scalf, festival vendor.

Kelly Burton adds that she is feeling very prideful of the festival’s growth:

“This festival is one of the largest in Kentucky and it’s actually becoming known worldwide, so we’re just really proud to be that.”

