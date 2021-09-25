Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Air Force vet reunites with family in US for first time in 14 months

“It felt like I was getting married all over again”
Family reunited after 15 months apart because of COVID-19 restrictions
Family reunited after 15 months apart because of COVID-19 restrictions
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sean Vizgirdas is happy to be reunited with his wife and two young children.

The Air Force veteran spent 14 months away from his family as they were forced to live in the United Kingdom due to a visa issue.

Vizgirdas was able to fly to the UK for Christmas last year, but it’s been a difficult nine months apart since then.

On Friday night, the family embraced at CVG.

“It feels absolutely surreal,” Vizhirdas said. “Honestly, as I was sitting there waiting for the plane to come in, it felt like I was getting married all over again, those jitters you have right before you walk down the aisle. But I’m super excited we are reunited now.”

The family will live together in Ft. Thomas.

Their children, 8-year-old Isla and 5-year-old Nate, say they’re excited to watch movies and have dinner as a family again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital
An LMPD shooting investigation on Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue
Teenager shot near convenience store; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Watch UofL Football Head Coach Scott Satterfield and WAVE 3 News Sports Director Kent Taylor...
Inside the Cards, Sept. 25 2021
A quick moving band of showers will push through the area this morning.
FORECAST: Morning showers, dry afternoon
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021
Bosque County Sheriff's Office looks for missing 7-year-old girl.
Amber Alert issued for a missing child in Bosque County
As the Pfizer third dose is now available for some, there is confusion on who can get it and...
Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed