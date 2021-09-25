Support Local Businesses
Amber Alert issued for a missing child in Bosque County

By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing 7-year-old girl early Saturday morning.

Jessi Marie Lowrey was last seen with brown and blue hair, blue hair bow, blue T-shirt with stars, and black pants with stars.

Authorities are looking for 34-year-old Randall Anthony Thurman, who was last heard from in Walnut Springs.

He was last seen wearing a dark shirt with blue jeans, in connection with her abduction.

The suspect is driving a silver, 2011, Chrysler 200 with Texas license plate number PDJ-3658.

Law enforcement officials believe she could be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information call the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office at (254)-435-2363.

