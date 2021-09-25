Clarksville’s mass vaccination site administers first Pfizer booster shots

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 300 people are further protected against the COVID-19 after getting their shots at Clark County’s mass vaccination site.

The race to administer vaccines is on as Pfizer’s third shot is now approved.

“If you have trouble finding it, just give it time and we will make sure it will get out to everyone,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.

Saturday is the first day a mass vaccination site is up and running since the FDA approved the booster for specific segments of the population.

Clark County Health Department hosted the mass vaccination site at Charlestown High School.

“If you’re in the younger population but very healthy, to be a good citizen, I would recommend waiting until those at higher risk have the opportunity to get the immunizations,” Yazel said.

Those 65 and older are eligible, as well as those in nursing homes, adults with chronic underlying health issues, and any frontline workers like teachers and first responders.

The health department said this first go around will help them gauge the demand for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re going to see what the volume is and then we are going to expand and have more pop-up clinics in order to meet that,” Yazel said.

Healthcare leaders said it’s important to get the shot if eligible when your time comes because it helps to keep the virus at bay.

“Every immunization that we have ever had has a series. Tetanus, polio, all of those have multiple vaccines and this is a good example of that as well,” Yazel said.

The Clark County Health Department will have more booster vaccine clinics throughout the week.

