Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Clarksville’s mass vaccination site administers first Pfizer booster shots

For the first time since Pfizer booster shots have become available, Clark County's mass...
For the first time since Pfizer booster shots have become available, Clark County's mass vaccination site is open to those who are eligible.(KFVS)
By Ken Baker
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - More than 300 people are further protected against the COVID-19 after getting their shots at Clark County’s mass vaccination site.

The race to administer vaccines is on as Pfizer’s third shot is now approved.

“If you have trouble finding it, just give it time and we will make sure it will get out to everyone,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said.

Saturday is the first day a mass vaccination site is up and running since the FDA approved the booster for specific segments of the population.

Clark County Health Department hosted the mass vaccination site at Charlestown High School.

“If you’re in the younger population but very healthy, to be a good citizen, I would recommend waiting until those at higher risk have the opportunity to get the immunizations,” Yazel said.

Those 65 and older are eligible, as well as those in nursing homes, adults with chronic underlying health issues, and any frontline workers like teachers and first responders.

The health department said this first go around will help them gauge the demand for the Pfizer vaccine.

“We’re going to see what the volume is and then we are going to expand and have more pop-up clinics in order to meet that,” Yazel said.

Healthcare leaders said it’s important to get the shot if eligible when your time comes because it helps to keep the virus at bay.

“Every immunization that we have ever had has a series. Tetanus, polio, all of those have multiple vaccines and this is a good example of that as well,” Yazel said.

The Clark County Health Department will have more booster vaccine clinics throughout the week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
LMDC officers confirmed several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning,...
LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital

Latest News

As the Pfizer third dose is now available for some, there is confusion on who can get it and...
Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed
Jessica Bauder is a healthy 37-year-old mom of two boys who didn’t think it was necessary to...
After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated
Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of...
$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services
Coronavirus vaccine administered to Amur Tiger, Vikintii at The Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo animals receive COVID-19 vaccine