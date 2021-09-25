Support Local Businesses
Eagles united: Eastern, North Bullitt Eagles stand in solidarity after student’s death

Eastern High School and North Bullitt High School came together with an “Eagles United” banner,...
Eastern High School and North Bullitt High School came together with an “Eagles United” banner, a gesture the Eastern students said was heartwarming to see after the death of Tyree Smith.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eastern High School faced off against North Bullitt High School, and both teams of “eagles” honored Eastern student Tyree Smith who was gunned down at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop earlier this week.

A moment of silence was held before the first pass was thrown for Smith and his family.

The two teams came together with an “Eagles United” banner, a gesture the Eastern students said was heartwarming to see.

“People don’t deserve to die like that,” one student said. “We really needed that moment of silence.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in Smith’s death. So far, no arrests have been made.

