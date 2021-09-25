Eagles united: Eastern, North Bullitt Eagles stand in solidarity after student’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eastern High School faced off against North Bullitt High School, and both teams of “eagles” honored Eastern student Tyree Smith who was gunned down at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus stop earlier this week.

A moment of silence was held before the first pass was thrown for Smith and his family.

The two teams came together with an “Eagles United” banner, a gesture the Eastern students said was heartwarming to see.

“People don’t deserve to die like that,” one student said. “We really needed that moment of silence.”

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a conviction in Smith’s death. So far, no arrests have been made.

