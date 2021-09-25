Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: A gorgeous Sunday ahead

You’ll need a light jacket or sweater early Sunday morning, but not during the afternoon as...
You’ll need a light jacket or sweater early Sunday morning, but not during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A chilly night with lows in the 40s and low 50s
  • Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a cooler night with lows in the low 50s in the city, but mid to upper 40s are likely away from town under a clear sky.

You’ll need a light jacket or sweater early Sunday morning, but not during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Pleasant conditions Sunday night with temperatures falling back into the 50s under a clear sky.

If you wanted another taste of some summer-like warmth, you’re in luck. Highs on Monday warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Summer-like warmth continues through the middle of next week when highs warm into the 80s for a few days before a cool-down late week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
LMDC officers confirmed several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning,...
LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Saturday morning, Sept. 25, 2021
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021