FORECAST: A gorgeous Sunday ahead

A chilly night with lows in the 40s and low 50s

Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect a cooler night with lows in the low 50s in the city, but mid to upper 40s are likely away from town under a clear sky.

You’ll need a light jacket or sweater early Sunday morning, but not during the afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine to end the weekend.

Pleasant conditions Sunday night with temperatures falling back into the 50s under a clear sky.

If you wanted another taste of some summer-like warmth, you’re in luck. Highs on Monday warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Summer-like warmth continues through the middle of next week when highs warm into the 80s for a few days before a cool-down late week.

