Kentucky State Police hosts annual Tim Moore Memorial Trooper Island Ride

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police (KSP) hosted their annual Tim Moore Memorial Trooper Island Ride Saturday.

Held at the Mine Made Adventure Park in Knott County, the event helped raise money for Trooper Island.

“Every year were allotted a week to take kids that are underprivileged to camp,” Trooper Matt Gayheart said. “That’s 100% free for those children. That camps funded through donations and things like this, event fundraisers.”

Gayheart said it is designed to help kids in the community.

“This allows us to reach out, show them a different side of us. Allow them to see that we’re just normal people just like they are,” he said. “The main goal is we don’t want them to be afraid of us, we want them to know that we’re their friends and we’re here for them.”

Gayheart said the event also honored former Trooper Tim Moore.

“He passed away some years ago,” he said. “We do this ride to kind of honor his memory and it just allows us to keep his memory alive.”

Knott County officials were excited to see the Mine Made Adventure Park used for the event.

“They’re raising this money, it’s all going to a really good cause,” Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson said. “Plus, on top of that, they’re bringing a lot of people to our community. Maybe a lot of first-time visitors that’s coming to our park to visit.”

Believing in the ride’s cause, one Knott County resident was happy to join in.

“They’re going to be the people that are taking care of us for when we’re really old,” Event Participant Chris Hecker said. “Taking over the next generation so, I think it’s a good cause. It’s a really good cause.”

Dobson said the county is hopeful to see KSP come back next year.

“This is a great place out in God’s creation,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of parking, plenty of space up here in the wide open, and people love it.”

Gayheart said if you wish to donate, you can contact the Kentucky State Police Post 13 at (606) 435-6069.

The event saw a total of 40 riders and raised more than $1,000.

