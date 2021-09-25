Louder Than Life Festival deals with near sold out crowd and COVID protocols

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Over 30,000 people all in one place, coming together all for the love of rock music.

Saturday evening, fans were amped up to watch their favorite rock bands, but had to go through a couple health hoops before being able to get in.

”For me, its pushing myself and pushing myself a bit further,” Marie Christine Quirion said. “Here I enjoy it, I’m super energized. Its hard to explain but it means a lot to me!”

Her and her boyfriend took a trek to get to Louisville, traveling all the way from Canada.

Once she did, she and every single person in attendance had to go through a health screening; needing a vaccination card or a negative COVID test.

”I filmed a few things yesterday and some people were commenting, [about] no one was wearing a mask,” Quirion said. “I made a story on my Instagram. I’m totally safe, I’m double vaxxed, I tested negative, everyone had to do the same thing when we showed up.”

It’s more than just rock bands on stage, there’s also the rock star experience where people can show off their shredding skills. Multiple artists bringing their work to life.

The entire festival is looking to get back into pre-pandemic festival shape.

Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer for Danny Wimmer Presents, said as long as fans continue to follow the rules, the weekend and festivals can go on without a hitch.

”Everyone is ecstatic to be here,” McCurry said. “Music is something we all realized we missed desperately when we weren’t able to experience it live. The most overwhelming feeling is they’re happy to be here. This is the moment everyone’s been waiting for the weekend everyone has been waiting 18 months for.”

The Barnes family, hailing from Maine to see Metallica, said the COVID protocols ensured they would see the band they traveled so far for.

”It feels amazing because this is our yearly therapy thing,” Stefani Barnes said. “We will do anything to come down here, like driving 18 hours down here. Absolutely. The whole experience. We love it.”

Sunday is the day the most fans are expected to attend, McCurry said, and there are more than enough resources to handle the fan influx for health screenings.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.