Man killed in Dixie Highway shooting identified; LMPD asks public for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot and killed on Wilson Avenue off of Dixie Highway on Friday night has been identified by coroners.

Marion Caldwell III, 34, died due to injuries after being shot Friday in west Louisville, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Brian Kuriger said officers in the area of Dixie and Wilson heard gunshots around 9 p.m.

Officers found the victim, later identified as Caldwell, who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to UofL Hospital where he later died.

Police have not provided any information on suspects.

Kiger said there was a large crowd of people around as officers were investigating and urges anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be called into LMPD anonymously at (502) 574-LMPD.

