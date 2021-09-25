Support Local Businesses
Man killed in shooting near Dixie Hwy; LMPD asks public for information

A man is dead after being shot on Wilson Avenue off of Dixie Highway in west Louisville.
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after being shot on Wilson Avenue off of Dixie Highway in west Louisville.

A Louisville Metro Police Department Major Brian Kuriger said officers in the area heard gunshots around 9 p.m. in Park Hill. They found the victim, a man around 30 years old, who had been shot multiple times. He was rushed to UofL Hospital where he later died.

The man’s identity has not been revealed, nor has any possible suspect information.

Kiger said there was a large crowd of people around as officers were investigating and urges anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be called into LMPD anonymously at (502) 574-LMPD.

