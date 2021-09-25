Mothers Against Drunk Driving organize walk remembering victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Victims killed in drunk driving accidents were remembered on Saturday morning at Mothers Against Drunk Driving inaugural walk at St. Matthews Community Park.

The event was created to help raise funds and awareness to help eliminate drunk and drugged driving.

Around 100 people grouped into 10 teams walked through a path that highlighted the faces of victims who were killed.

Theresa Martinez, one of the organizers of the event, said she has been involved with MADD Kentucky ever since the death of her daughter, Ashley.

“Being able to speak to high school students and victim impact panels and being part of this walk helps me to be able to tell Ashley’s story,” Martinez said.

Ashley was an Indiana University Southeast student studying to become an elementary school teacher, and was killed by a drunk driver back in April 2012. Ashley was only 23 years old.

“My brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, mother all came out today to support it,” Martinez said. “Ashley’s grade school friends were all here... So that means a lot to me that all of these people still, after nine years, still support what I do and that means a lot to me. Ashley touched their lives very deeply.”

MADD says drunk driving is the number one cause of death on roadways, with impaired driving crashes increasing by 10 percent nationwide and by 20 percent in Jefferson County in 2021.

