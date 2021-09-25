Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mothers Against Drunk Driving organize walk remembering victims

MADD says drunk driving is the number one cause of death on roadways, with impaired driving...
MADD says drunk driving is the number one cause of death on roadways, with impaired driving crashes increasing by 10 percent nationwide in 2021.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Victims killed in drunk driving accidents were remembered on Saturday morning at Mothers Against Drunk Driving inaugural walk at St. Matthews Community Park.

The event was created to help raise funds and awareness to help eliminate drunk and drugged driving.

Around 100 people grouped into 10 teams walked through a path that highlighted the faces of victims who were killed.

Theresa Martinez, one of the organizers of the event, said she has been involved with MADD Kentucky ever since the death of her daughter, Ashley.

“Being able to speak to high school students and victim impact panels and being part of this walk helps me to be able to tell Ashley’s story,” Martinez said.

Ashley was an Indiana University Southeast student studying to become an elementary school teacher, and was killed by a drunk driver back in April 2012. Ashley was only 23 years old.

“My brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, mother all came out today to support it,” Martinez said. “Ashley’s grade school friends were all here... So that means a lot to me that all of these people still, after nine years, still support what I do and that means a lot to me. Ashley touched their lives very deeply.”

MADD says drunk driving is the number one cause of death on roadways, with impaired driving crashes increasing by 10 percent nationwide and by 20 percent in Jefferson County in 2021.

For more information on the organization, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
LMDC officers confirmed several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning,...
LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital

Latest News

Sara McQuilling, 40, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and theft by unlawful taking...
Woman arrested after admitting to shooting man, placing body in crawl space
Donald Dorsey, 25, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and...
Suspect arrested after gun scare prompting lockdown at Jeffersontown HS
A former corrections officer at the Louisville Metro Detention Center said the jail’s leaders...
Whistleblower: LMDC officials ignored proof of drugs
In the wake of a shooting near Dixie Highway, LMPD is asking the public for information.
Man killed in shooting near Dixie Hwy; LMPD asks public for information