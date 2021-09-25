Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County school bus caught fire in Lexington on I-75 Northbound near the 118-mile marker.

Officials say the bus was one of three that was carrying Scott County High School students back from their Friday night football game against Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington.

Scott County Schools said a malfunction happened on the bus, and it caught fire. Witness said they say the back wheels smoking.

The school district added that everyone on board is safe and was able to exit the bus, including all student-athletes, coaches, and the driver of the bus.

It was not said if the bus was carrying members of the football team

Crews are working on cleaning up the area, and traffic is being diverted.

Scary scene I came upon tonight. A fire that started in left rear tire engulfed one of the Scott County football buses going home from Douglass. Players & coaches did a great job & no one injured but wow! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Hlh5QoQn53 — Dave Buzz Baker (@buzzbaker) September 25, 2021

