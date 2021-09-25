Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington

Scott County Schools said a malfunction happened on the bus, and it caught fire.
Scott County Schools said a malfunction happened on the bus, and it caught fire.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 12:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Scott County school bus caught fire in Lexington on I-75 Northbound near the 118-mile marker.

Officials say the bus was one of three that was carrying Scott County High School students back from their Friday night football game against Fredrick Douglass High School in Lexington.

Scott County Schools said a malfunction happened on the bus, and it caught fire. Witness said they say the back wheels smoking.

The school district added that everyone on board is safe and was able to exit the bus, including all student-athletes, coaches, and the driver of the bus.

It was not said if the bus was carrying members of the football team

Crews are working on cleaning up the area, and traffic is being diverted.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Eight inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning, prompting a Special Operations...
15 LMDC inmates being monitored for overdose symptoms
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
An LMPD shooting investigation on Hemlock Street and Southern Avenue
Teenager shot near convenience store; LMPD investigating

Latest News

As the Pfizer third dose is now available for some, there is confusion on who can get it and...
Confusion on Pfizer booster shots in Kentuckiana addressed
A former corrections officer at the Louisville Metro Detention Center said the jail’s leaders...
Whistleblower: LMDC officials ignored proof of drugs
Friday night, September 24, 2021
Friday night, September 24, 2021
In the wake of a shooting near Dixie Highway, LMPD is asking the public for information.
Man killed in shooting near Dixie Hwy; LMPD asks public for information
Jessica Bauder is a healthy 37-year-old mom of two boys who didn’t think it was necessary to...
After days on ventilator, Louisville woman urges people to get vaccinated