Suspect arrested after gun scare prompting lockdown at Jeffersontown HS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of bringing a gun on Jeffersontown High School property on Thursday has been taken into custody.

Donald Dorsey, 25, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

According to an arrest report from Jeffersontown Police, officers were called on scene to Jeffersontown High School Thursday afternoon after initial reports of a possible active shooter.

Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools later confirmed the incident was not an active shooter situation, but the school had been evacuated.

All students and staff were sent to the football field as a secure location, where students began dismissing from the school.

Police said as officers secured the field, Dorsey walked towards the field with a weapon. Officers said the suspect had slurred speech and alcohol could be smelled on his breath.

The report states Dorsey told police he had been drinking. Officers later confirmed Dorsey was in possession of a loaded handgun, according to the arrest report.

Dorsey was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. In a court appearance on Friday, Dorsey entered a plea of not guilty and was placed on a $10,000 bond.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

