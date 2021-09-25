Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Suspect arrested after gun scare prompting lockdown at Jeffersontown HS

Donald Dorsey, 25, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and...
Donald Dorsey, 25, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and alcohol intoxication in a public place.(LMDC)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of bringing a gun on Jeffersontown High School property on Thursday has been taken into custody.

Donald Dorsey, 25, has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

According to an arrest report from Jeffersontown Police, officers were called on scene to Jeffersontown High School Thursday afternoon after initial reports of a possible active shooter.

Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools later confirmed the incident was not an active shooter situation, but the school had been evacuated.

All students and staff were sent to the football field as a secure location, where students began dismissing from the school.

Police said as officers secured the field, Dorsey walked towards the field with a weapon. Officers said the suspect had slurred speech and alcohol could be smelled on his breath.

The report states Dorsey told police he had been drinking. Officers later confirmed Dorsey was in possession of a loaded handgun, according to the arrest report.

Dorsey was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. In a court appearance on Friday, Dorsey entered a plea of not guilty and was placed on a $10,000 bond.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Man dead after shooting between cars on Watterson Expressway
Louisville Metro police are investigation a Sept. 24, 2021 double shooting in the 10400 block...
Woman shot dead near Blue Lick Road identified
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
LMDC officers confirmed several inmates at Metro Corrections overdosed Friday morning,...
LMDC inmates suspected of overdose returned from hospital

Latest News

Sara McQuilling, 40, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and theft by unlawful taking...
Woman arrested after admitting to shooting man, placing body in crawl space
A former corrections officer at the Louisville Metro Detention Center said the jail’s leaders...
Whistleblower: LMDC officials ignored proof of drugs
In the wake of a shooting near Dixie Highway, LMPD is asking the public for information.
Man killed in shooting near Dixie Hwy; LMPD asks public for information
Mercy The Comfort Dog visited students at Eastern High School Thursday, after a student was...
Mercy the comfort dog helps students grieve during trauma