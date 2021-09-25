Suspect arrested after gun scare prompts lockdown at Jeffersontown HS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man accused of bringing a gun on Jeffersontown High School property on Thursday is facing criminal charges.

Donald Dorsey, 25, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and alcohol intoxication in a public place.

According to an arrest report from Jeffersontown Police, officers were called on scene to Jeffersontown High School Thursday afternoon after getting reports of a possible active shooter.

Renee Murphy with Jefferson County Public Schools later confirmed the incident was not an active shooter situation, but the school was evacuated out of an abundance of caution. All students and staff were sent to the football field.

His arrest report says Dorsey walked toward the field with a loaded handgun after officers had already made it to the school, and he had slurred speech and alcohol could be smelled on his breath. He told police he had been drinking.

Dorsey was arrested and booked in Louisville Metro Corrections. In a court appearance on Friday, Dorsey pleaded not guilty. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

