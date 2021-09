Touchdown Friday Night: Sept. 24 scores

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Here are the scores for Touchdown Friday Night on Sept. 24:

St. Xavier 35, Trinity 28

Male 47, Butler 6

Boyle County 49, North Hardin 6

Manuel 47, Ballard 14

Desales 42, Henry County 14

Bullitt Central 37, Fairdale 14

Bullitt East 33, Meade County 6

Carroll County 47, Shawnee 0

South Warren 20, Central 6

Central Hardin 38, Fern Creek 14

Christian Academy-Louisville 42, Mercer County 0

Doss 47, Iroquois 0

John Hardin 70, Valley 0

Eastern 44, North Bullitt 29

Holy Cross 34, Providence 7

Atherton 51, Seneca 0

South Oldham 63, Jeffersontown 0

Southern 28, Kentucky Country Day 18

Elizabethtown 39, Thomas Nelson 12

North Oldham 17, Waggener 0

Pleasure Ridge Park 50, Western 0

Bardstown 46, Larue County 30

Jeffersonville 29, Silver Creek 23

