Clark County Sheriff corporal dies due to COVID complications

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a fellow officer on Sunday afternoon.

Corporal Wayne Nicholson’s death was announced through a Facebook post on Sunday.

Supporting Heroes said Nicholson died from complications of COVID-19 contracted in the line of duty. The timeline on when Nicholson caught the virus is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said Wayne’s family is asking for privacy; details on a private ceremony will be given at a later date.

“Until we meet again, we will continue to honor your legacy,” the post reads. “Rest easy brother.”

