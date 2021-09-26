Support Local Businesses
Clark County Sheriff’s Office in mourning of fallen corporal

Corporal Wayne Nicholson’s death was announced through a Facebook post on Sunday.
Corporal Wayne Nicholson’s death was announced through a Facebook post on Sunday.(Clark County Indiana Sheriff's Office)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - Clark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of a fellow officer on Sunday afternoon.

Corporal Wayne Nicholson’s death was announced through a Facebook post on Sunday.

No details were provided on Nicholson’s death.

The sheriff’s office said Wayne’s family is asking for privacy; details on a private ceremony will be given at a later date.

“Until we meet again, we will continue to honor your legacy,” the post reads. “Rest easy brother.”

