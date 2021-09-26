Support Local Businesses
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles on the Watterson Expressway (I-264) around 5:40 a.m. Sept. 24.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway near Taylor Blvd. on Friday morning.

Terry Smith Jr., from Louisville, died at the scene after being shot multiple times on the interstate, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers were called to I-264 around 5:40 a.m. on Friday after reports of two cars traveling eastbound that were shooting at each other.

Police could not confirm if both cars had fired shots, but Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said one of the cars in the incident had been hit by gunfire and crashed into the median wall.

The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Smith, died at the scene.

Smith’s death has been ruled as a homicide. There are no arrests in the case.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

