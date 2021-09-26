Support Local Businesses
FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.

Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.

Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper.

The man who was arrested was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

