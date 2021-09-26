Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: The 80s return this week

By Justin Logan
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday-Thursday
  • Dry through the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cool temperatures overnight, but not as chilly as last night. Lows drop into the 50s under a mostly clear sky.

If you wanted another taste of some summer, you’re in luck. A breezy southwest wind will bring in warmer as we kick-off a new work week. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Mostly clear Monday night and warmer with lows in the 60s.

The above average temperatures continue on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Summer-like warmth sticks with us through at least Thursday when highs warm into the 80s. A drop in temperatures expected by next weekend.

