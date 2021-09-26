FORECAST: A nice end to the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday-Thursday

Dry through the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - You’ll need a light jacket or sweater this morning, but not this afternoon as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky to end the weekend.

Pleasant conditions tonight with temperatures falling back into the 50s under a clear sky.

If you wanted another taste of some summer-like warmth, you’re in luck. Highs on Monday warm into the 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Mostly clear Monday night and warmer with lows in the 60s.

Summer-like warmth sticks with us through at least Thursday when highs warm into the 80s. A drop in temperatures expected by late week.

