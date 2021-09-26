FORECAST: The 80s return this week

WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday-Thursday

Dry through the week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A nice evening to fire up the grill with pleasant temperatures. The breeze will relax overnight with temperatures falling back into the 50s under a mostly clear sky.

If you wanted another taste of some summer, you’re in luck. A breezy southwest wind will bring in warmer as we kick-off a new work week. Highs top out in the low to mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky.

Mostly clear Monday night and warmer with lows in the 60s.

The above average temperatures continue on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid 80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Summer-like warmth sticks with us through at least Thursday when highs warm into the 80s. A drop in temperatures expected by next weekend.

