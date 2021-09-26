Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Seymour

Investigators are working near the 700 block of Miller Lane, near State Run Road in Seymour,...
Investigators are working near the 700 block of Miller Lane, near State Run Road in Seymour, after reports of a homicide in the area.(Generic Image)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour Police Department is currently investigating a homicide near a Jackson County residence on Sunday morning.

Investigators are working near the 700 block of Miller Lane, near State Run Road in Seymour, after reports of a homicide in the area.

SPD posted on Facebook the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the active investigation continues.

This story will be updated following more details.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot on Wilson Avenue off of Dixie Highway in west Louisville.
Man killed in Dixie Highway shooting identified; LMPD asks public for information
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
All 30 people aboard the bus are safe.
Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
Sara McQuilling, 40, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and theft by unlawful taking...
Woman arrested after admitting to shooting man, placing body in crawl space

Latest News

Ned B. Kent, 104, from Sandborn, met with Indiana State Police at an event in Washington, Ind.,...
104-year-old Indiana WWII veteran receives honorary award from Gov. Holcomb
Seven Counties Services offcers substance abuse and mental health treatment across much of...
$2 Million awarded to Seven Counties Services
Fort Campbell soldier dies during diver training exercise
Richard L Wix was arrested by Glasgow Police
Father charged after death of son with autism