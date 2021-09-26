Homicide investigation underway in Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - Seymour Police Department is currently investigating a homicide near a Jackson County residence on Sunday morning.

Investigators are working near the 700 block of Miller Lane, near State Run Road in Seymour, after reports of a homicide in the area.

SPD posted on Facebook the suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public.

Police asked the public to avoid the area as the active investigation continues.

This story will be updated following more details.

