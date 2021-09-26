Hoosiers hang on to nip WKU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Indiana Hoosiers improved to 2-2 on the season with a hard-fought 33-31 victory over Western Kentucky on Saturday night in Bowling Green.

IU jumped on the Hilltoppers in the first quarter. Running back Stephen Carr, who ran for 109 yards, plunged in from one yard out for the game’s first score. Then minutes later, IU quarterback Michael Penix put his team up 14-0 with a 1-yard keeper.

In the second quarter, WKU running back Adam Cofield put his team on the board with a short TD run.

IU kicker, Charles Campbell booted a pair of field goals to lift the Hoosiers to a 20-7 lead. The Toppers’ quarterback Bailey Zappe, who threw for 365 yards, connected with Daewood Davis on a 25-yard score.

But Campbell tacked on his third field goal of the quarter, and Indiana led 23-14 at halftime.

Western battled back when Zappe threw a TD strike to Dalvin Smith, which trimmed Indiana’s lead to 23-21.

Later, Campbell kicked another three-pointer as the Hoosiers took a 26-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

With just about four and a half minutes left in the game, Carr chalked up his second TD of the game and Indiana upped its lead to 33-24.

The Toppers charged back as Zappe threw a TD to Malachi Corley and Western trailed 33-31. IU was then able to run out the clock to preserve the win.

WKU dropped to 1-2 on the season will face another BIg Ten team next Saturday when they travel to Michigan State. Indiana next game is next Saturday at league foe Penn State.

