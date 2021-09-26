LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has died after being shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday night.

Ra’Shaun De’Andre Griffin, from Louisville, died at University Hospital after being shot around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County deputy coroner.

The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station, according to LMPD Third Division Major Micah Sheu.

Officers said they found a man, later identified as Griffin, who was shot at the scene. Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, the man’s status had been updated to critical condition.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is now investigating. Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.

“We know that the community has been really frustrated with the violent crime, this year especially, and we share that frustration as well,” Sheu said. “The community has been doing a great job of calling us and reaching out to us and giving us tips. We encourage them to keep calling and keep letting us know and providing that information on that anonymous tip line.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

