LMPD: Man shot at Portland gas station now in critical condition

The shooting occurred at the Circle K near the intersection of 22nd Street and Portland Avenue...
The shooting occurred at the Circle K near the intersection of 22nd Street and Portland Avenue around 10:30 p.m.(WAVE 3 News)
By Brett Martin and Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man shot in the Portland neighborhood on Saturday night is now listed in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at the Circle K near the intersection of 22nd Street and Portland Avenue around 10:30 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

Officers said they found a man who was shot at the scene. He was taken to UofL Hospital for treatment. Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, the man’s status had been updated to critical condition.

Due to the severity of the injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit is now investigating.

Police have not made an arrest in the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

