Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-65 South at the 36-mile marker near Crothersville around 12 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

No details were provided on the crash, but the motorcyclist is said to have serious injuries ISP said.

Southbound lanes were temporarily closed to allow air care to transport the victim to the hospital. As of 12:30 p.m., all lanes are back open.

This story may be updated.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.