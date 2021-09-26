Support Local Businesses
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana

Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon.(Indiana State Police)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the scene on I-65 South at the 36-mile marker near Crothersville around 12 p.m. Sunday, according to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles.

No details were provided on the crash, but the motorcyclist is said to have serious injuries ISP said.

Southbound lanes were temporarily closed to allow air care to transport the victim to the hospital. As of 12:30 p.m., all lanes are back open.

This story may be updated.

