Overnight shooting in Wilder Park sends man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man has been sent to the hospital early Sunday morning after a shooting in the Wilder Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 12 a.m. on Sunday in the 200 block of West Florence Avenue.

According to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers arrived to the location and found a man who had been shot.

The man was transported to University Hospital where his condition is unknown.

No other details were provided.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.