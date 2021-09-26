Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Report: ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ joins the search for Brian Laundrie

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - According to Newsweek, television’s Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman is joining the search for Brian Laundrie, the wanted person of interest in connection with Gabby Petito’s disappearance and death.

Saturday afternoon, a video shows the reality star banging on the screen door of the North Port home Laundrie shares with his parents.

The family didn’t answer and Chapman, alongside his wife, left the home. Police had arrived at the house shortly after the couple was seen leaving.

In a statement to Newsweek, Chapman’s team said he wants to help bring justice for Gabby Petito’s death.

“Dog and Francie have experienced extreme loss themselves. Their hearts go out to Gabby’s family for what they’re going through and want to help bring justice for her death,” the statement reads.

Chapman wants anyone with information on Laundrie’s whereabouts to call 833-TELLDOG. All tips will remain confidential.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead after being shot on Wilson Avenue off of Dixie Highway in west Louisville.
Man killed in Dixie Highway shooting identified; LMPD asks public for information
One man was found shot to death after an early morning crash on the Watterson Expressway...
Deadly shootout on interstate leaves Louisville residents feeling helpless
All 30 people aboard the bus are safe.
Scott Co. school bus catches fire following football game in Lexington
Thursday brought the first day of the popular Louder Than Life rock festival in Louisville. It...
Louder Than Life vendor found dead after apparent overdose
Sara McQuilling, 40, was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and theft by unlawful taking...
Woman arrested after admitting to shooting man, placing body in crawl space

Latest News

Over 30,000 people all in one place, coming together all for the love of rock music.
Louder Than Life Festival deals with near sold out crowd and COVID protocols
For the first time since Pfizer booster shots have become available, Clark County's mass...
Clarksville’s mass vaccination site administers first Pfizer booster shots
Saturday night, September 25, 2021
Saturday night, September 25, 2021
Over 30,000 people all in one place, coming together all for the love of rock music.
Louder Than Life Festival deals with near sold out crowd and COVID protocols
For the first time since Pfizer booster shots have become available, Clark County's mass...
Clarksville’s mass vaccination site administers first Pfizer booster shots