Seymour man charged with murder in connection to homicide investigation

Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with...
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with murder.(Jackson County Jail)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Seymour man has been arrested in connection to a reported homicide near a Jackson County residence on Sunday morning.

Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with murder.

Investigators worked near the 700 block of Miller Lane, near State Run Road in Seymour, after reports of a homicide in the area around 6:30 a.m.

According to Seymour Police, officers received a call that a person had been injured in the area. Once they arrived, they attempted life-saving measures to the victim, which were unsuccessful.

The victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

SPD said additional details are pending as the investigation continues and family members are notified. Police said the incident is isolated and there is no further risk to the public.

