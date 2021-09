LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - LMPD says a man was shot Saturday evening.

It happened at the Circle K near the intersection of 22nd street and Portland ave around 10:30 pm.

LMPD says the victim was taken to UofL for treatment and is expected to survive.

Officers have not made an arrest in the shooting.

