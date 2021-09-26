Tale of two halves as Cards hang on to top FSU

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville enjoyed a huge first half against Florida State but the Seminoles made it interesting after halftime. The Cards led at the break 31-13 but FSU fought back only to come up eight points shy as U of L held on to win 31-23 on Saturday in Tallahassee.

Cards’ quarterback Malik Cunningham sparked his team by throwing a pair of TD’s and rushing for another pair.

When Cunningham scored on a four yard keeper, the Cards led 17-0 in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Cunningham capped off a drive with another rushing touchdown and Louisville pushed its lead to 24-7. Later in the second, Cunningham connected with Jordan Watkins and the Cards headed to intermission in control. Cunningham wound up hitting on 25 of 39 passes for 264 yards.

But Florida State woke up in the second half, getting a third quarter TD to trim Louisville’s lead to 31-20.

The Seminoles tacked on a field goal to cut the lead to eight at 31-23. FSU mounted a drive in the final minute, but quarterback McKenzie Milton’s long pass was intercepted by Louisville’s Kei’Trel Clark with 48 seconds to play and the Cards were able to run out the clock to improve to 3-1.

FSU fell to 0-4 on the season.

“I told the guys after the game that it was a team effort,” said U of L head coach Scott Satterfield. “We didn’t play pretty in the second half but we found a way to win and that what I’m proud about.”

Next Saturday, Louisville will play at Wake Forest. It’ll be a 12:30pm kickoff.

