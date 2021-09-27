Additional COVID-19 testing now available at drive-thru site in Hardin County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amidst the growing COVID-19 case numbers in the state an outdoor, drive-thru testing site has opened in Hardin County.

With higher positivity rates and more cases reported now than ever before, testing sites may be more beneficial than they ever have been.

The testing site is taking over in the Towne Mall in Hardin County. It’s located in the parking lot that used to be accompanied by Sears.

”The goal is to have absolutely no waiting,” Erik Korte, the lab director at Bluewater Diagnostics said.

Bluewater Diagnostics is the company running the site.

“[We want] to get everybody through the line quickly, get them the results the next day,” Korte said.

Korte said its an alternative to making an appointment at the doctor’s office, like it was for ninth-grader Dixie Wynn, who was feeling a little under the weather Monday.

”I think it’s a lot easier than having to make an appointment at the doctor’s,” Wynn said.

Not only should it be easier, Wynn said she felt safer.

”Being able to come to a public collection site is significantly safer than going to a doctor’s office,” Korte said, “where you sit in a waiting room among people who may have other conditions who don’t have COVID.”

In Kentucky, the positivity is on the rise, and more cases are being reported weekly than ever before.

However, testing sites aren’t as widely available as they were earlier in the year.

That’s one reason this site is set up now in Elizabethtown; to help ease the burden of Baptist Health Hardin and the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

Wynn said it was an easy process that can help keep her classmates safe and loved ones around her.

”A lot of people are dying from it,” Wynn said, “and I have a lot of family who could die from it it easily. Also, in the school, there’s a lot of vulnerable people.”

Wynn said she wants to be sure she doesn’t have COVID so she won’t spread it.

This testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

