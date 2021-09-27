Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 testing now available at drive-thru site in Hardin County

The site is located in the old Sears parking lot at the Towne Mall.
Another COVID-19 testing site opened Monday at the Towne Mall in Elizabethtown.
Another COVID-19 testing site opened Monday at the Towne Mall in Elizabethtown.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 1:53 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Amidst the growing COVID-19 case numbers in the state an outdoor, drive-thru testing site has opened in Hardin County.

With higher positivity rates and more cases reported now than ever before, testing sites may be more beneficial than they ever have been.

The testing site is taking over in the Towne Mall in Hardin County. It’s located in the parking lot that used to be accompanied by Sears.

”The goal is to have absolutely no waiting,” Erik Korte, the lab director at Bluewater Diagnostics said.

Bluewater Diagnostics is the company running the site.

“[We want] to get everybody through the line quickly, get them the results the next day,” Korte said.

Korte said its an alternative to making an appointment at the doctor’s office, like it was for ninth-grader Dixie Wynn, who was feeling a little under the weather Monday.

”I think it’s a lot easier than having to make an appointment at the doctor’s,” Wynn said.

Not only should it be easier, Wynn said she felt safer.

”Being able to come to a public collection site is significantly safer than going to a doctor’s office,” Korte said, “where you sit in a waiting room among people who may have other conditions who don’t have COVID.”

In Kentucky, the positivity is on the rise, and more cases are being reported weekly than ever before.

However, testing sites aren’t as widely available as they were earlier in the year.

That’s one reason this site is set up now in Elizabethtown; to help ease the burden of Baptist Health Hardin and the Lincoln Trail Health Department.

Wynn said it was an easy process that can help keep her classmates safe and loved ones around her.

”A lot of people are dying from it,” Wynn said, “and I have a lot of family who could die from it it easily. Also, in the school, there’s a lot of vulnerable people.”

Wynn said she wants to be sure she doesn’t have COVID so she won’t spread it.

This testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station,...
LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with...
Seymour man charged with murder in connection to homicide investigation

Latest News

The mother chose not to get vaccinated during her pregnancy, her family says.
'She had a heart of gold': Family mourns mother of 4 who died of COVID-19
While some Americans have already had a third shot, more than 70 million eligible Americans...
Booster shots won’t end the pandemic, CDC says
For the first time since Pfizer booster shots have become available, Clark County's mass...
Clarksville’s mass vaccination site administers first Pfizer booster shots
For the first time since Pfizer booster shots have become available, Clark County's mass...
Clarksville’s mass vaccination site administers first Pfizer booster shots