FORECAST: Back to above average temperatures

By Kevin Harned
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs in the 80s most of the week
  • Generally dry this week, with an increased rain chance by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll still be breezy tonight but winds will relax some after sunset. More moisture in the air and that breeze will keep lows from dropping much past the mid 60s. A few clouds will be around overnight thanks to a cold front in the vicinity.

Tuesday is a mostly sunny day with warm highs in the mid 80s. Winds will pick up again somewhat in the afternoon, with gusts of 15 to 20 mph expected.

Tuesday night is a clear one with mild lows in the 60s once again.

Wednesday is another warm day with highs in the mid 80s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be much calmer than days prior as high pressure settles in overhead.

The long range pattern shows an increase in precipitation arriving by the weekend, but confidence is low for timing and amounts. Temperatures will cool a bit by then as we drop back into the upper 70s.

