FORECAST: A more “summer” feel today!

WEATHER HEADLINES

80s RETURN: Warm for most of this week

RAIN CHANCES: A dry week ahead; the next risk for showers slowly increases toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and warm start to the end of September. Gusts over 25mph will be possible at times today.

Remaining breezy into tonight as a cold front passes by toward sunrise. Despite the front, the radar is expected to remain quiet in our area.

The above average temperatures continue on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s.

Summer-like warmth sticks with us through at least Thursday when highs warm into the 80s. A drop in temperatures is expected by the late week.

