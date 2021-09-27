Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: A more “summer” feel today!

By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2021 at 5:07 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • 80s RETURN: Warm for most of this week
  • RAIN CHANCES: A dry week ahead; the next risk for showers slowly increases toward the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Windy and warm start to the end of September. Gusts over 25mph will be possible at times today.

Remaining breezy into tonight as a cold front passes by toward sunrise. Despite the front, the radar is expected to remain quiet in our area.

The above average temperatures continue on Tuesday with highs back in the low to mid-80s with a mostly sunny sky.

Clear skies tonight with lows in the 60s.

Summer-like warmth sticks with us through at least Thursday when highs warm into the 80s. A drop in temperatures is expected by the late week.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/27 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/27 4AM

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station,...
LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with...
Seymour man charged with murder in connection to homicide investigation

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/27 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 9/27 4AM
More than four million adults experience at least 15 migraine days a month.
Behind the Forecast: Can the weather trigger migraines?
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/22
Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday evening, Sept. 15, 2021