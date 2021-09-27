Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/27

A cold front pushes into the region over the next 24 hours, but the only real impact we will experience from it will be the wind. Though that wind could get fairly high at times today and into part of tonight.

The air remains too dry to get much more than clouds out of the front as well.

It is that dry air (and wind) that is going to allow for a pretty warm day ahead with warm weather overall in place this week. We will change the wind direction around later in the week and that will then have a gradual impact on lower temperatures. The dry air and sunshine will limit that drop, however.

Changes may take place this weekend into next week. The video will try to explain the pattern ahead in more detail.

