Gov. Beshear: Case numbers, hospitalizations on possible decline compared to previous weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The number of new cases reported over the past week shows the commonwealth has possibly reached a plateau in new cases, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reported on Monday.

While Beshear said it is a bit of good news in his weekly press conference, he mentioned that case numbers and death numbers are still high.

“We are still seeing far too many deaths,” Beshear said. “This strain is killing more and more younger Kentuckians.”

On Monday, Beshear confirmed 1,729 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth and 19 additional deaths due to the virus.

“As you can see this last week does show a decline from the three previous weeks,” Beshear said comparing case results week by week.

Beshear said the plateau may have been reached in August, and case reports from upcoming weeks will determine a continuing trend.

Kentucky is now at a 10.55 percent positivity rate as of Monday.

In area hospitals, Beshear said 104 ICU beds are available. At least 16 kids are confirmed in the hospital due to COVID, with six kids in the ICU and five listed on ventilators.

Beshear said 68 of 96 Kentucky hospitals still face critical staffing issues.

As of Monday, 2,688,829 Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of a COVID vaccine. Beshear urged anyone meets new guidelines on the booster shot to get them as soon as possible.

Specific guidelines on who is eligible to receive a booster shot in Kentucky is available on the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

