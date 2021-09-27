Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

‘I haven’t slept good in a couple nights:’ Neighbor haunted by murder of man found in crawl space

By Nick Picht
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman accused of shooting and killing a man and stuffing the body in the crawl space of his home was arraigned on murder charges Monday.

Sara McQuilling, 41, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and theft by unlawful taking of property valued under $10,000.

She’s currently being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $250,000 bond.

West Buechel Police responded to the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue, near Preston Highway, on a welfare check around 10 a.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived, they found the body of a victim in a crawl space under the floor. The victim had been shot and killed, officers confirmed.

Michael Moss told WAVE 3 News on Monday he heard the shot ring out from next door.

“In my gut, I knew that’s what it was,” Moss said. “I knew something was wrong, but it wasn’t my business.”

Moss said he was present the following day when officers conducted the wellness check at the home and was surprised to find his neighbor dead.

He said the victim was a quiet man, who often kept to himself.

“Another officer went in, and as he was saying that, he come back out and stuck his head out and said, ‘we have a body under the floors in the crawl space,’” Moss said.

The police report states McQuilling admitted to shooting the victim and told officers she committed the crime with a revolver. Police found a .22 caliber revolver in her purse, believed to be the murder weapon.

Almost a week later, the crime still doesn’t sit right with Moss.

“I haven’t really... seriously, I haven’t slept good in a couple nights,” Moss said. “I keep waking up thinking about him.”

The victim’s name has not been released.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station,...
LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with...
Seymour man charged with murder in connection to homicide investigation

Latest News

The new dedicated electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex, BlueOvalSK Battery Park, will...
Ford to build electric vehicle battery plants in Ky., creating 5,000 new jobs
A deputy coroner for Meade County identified Meaghan Dunn, 26, of Vine Grove, as the woman who...
‘Our hearts are hurting’: 26-year-old woman killed in Meade County identified
WAVE 7:00 BACKUP
Fraudulent claims within Kentucky's unemployment system are up, according to numbers obtained...
Kentucky unemployment fraud up despite fewer claims filed