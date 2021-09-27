Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Indiana drug investigation nabs Louisville man for trafficking meth

Justin A. Nelson was arrested by Indiana State Police for dealing in methamphetamine.
Justin A. Nelson was arrested by Indiana State Police for dealing in methamphetamine.(Source: Lawrence County, Ind. Jail)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEDFORD, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Louisville man on drug trafficking charges after he arrived at a home that was the a target of another drug investigation.

Justin A. Nelson, 38, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot, possession of controlled substance, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

ISP Sgt. Greg Day was assisting Bedford police on a drug investigation in the 300 block of R Street when they learned Nelson was heading there with a large amount of meth. While Bedford officers booked those arrested earlier, Day waited near the home for Nelson to arrived.

When Nelson got to the home, Day turned on his emergency equipment and pulled up in front of Nelson’s SUV, but Nelson managed to speed off, leading to a short pursuit.

After reaching the end of the road, Nelson drove through an alley and the backyard of a home before getting his SUV trapped in the yard of another home. Nelson ran off, but was quickly arrested by Day.

A police canine alerted officers that drugs were in the SUV. Approximately 3 grams of meth were found in the vehicle and nearly 23 more grams of meth in the area where Nelson had been running.

Nelson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail to await his initial court appearance.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Fire TV.(Source: WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot during an exchange of...
Coroner identifies 26-year-old shot and killed on Watterson Expressway
Indiana State Police is reporting a serious crash involving a motorcycle on I-65 in Jackson...
Motorcyclist seriously injured on I-65 in southern Indiana
The official cause and manner of death are pending toxicology reports.
Louder than Life vendor found dead on second day of festival identified
The shooting occurred at the 2100 block of Duncan Street near the Speedway gas station,...
LMPD: 29-year-old man dies after shooting at Portland gas station
Daniel Lee Baldwin, 62, was arrested by Seymour Police on Sunday morning and is charged with...
Seymour man charged with murder in connection to homicide investigation

Latest News

GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/27
Goode Morning Weather Blog 9/27
WAVE 3 News is your source for breaking local news, weather and sports.
Monday morning, September 27, 2021
Kentucky and Indiana's average credit score has gone up in the past year. Also, a second leader...
Your Money: Annual COVID shots, Average credit scores up, Digital vaccination cards, Hotel rates