Indiana drug investigation nabs Louisville man for trafficking meth

BEDFORD, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police have arrested a Louisville man on drug trafficking charges after he arrived at a home that was the a target of another drug investigation.

Justin A. Nelson, 38, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction of justice, resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, resisting law enforcement by fleeing on foot, possession of controlled substance, criminal recklessness and criminal mischief.

ISP Sgt. Greg Day was assisting Bedford police on a drug investigation in the 300 block of R Street when they learned Nelson was heading there with a large amount of meth. While Bedford officers booked those arrested earlier, Day waited near the home for Nelson to arrived.

When Nelson got to the home, Day turned on his emergency equipment and pulled up in front of Nelson’s SUV, but Nelson managed to speed off, leading to a short pursuit.

After reaching the end of the road, Nelson drove through an alley and the backyard of a home before getting his SUV trapped in the yard of another home. Nelson ran off, but was quickly arrested by Day.

A police canine alerted officers that drugs were in the SUV. Approximately 3 grams of meth were found in the vehicle and nearly 23 more grams of meth in the area where Nelson had been running.

Nelson was booked into the Lawrence County Jail to await his initial court appearance.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.