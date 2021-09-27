JCPS bus driver killed on Watterson Expressway was engaged, expecting a child

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 26-year-old man who was shot and killed on the Watterson Expressway last week was a JCPS bus driver who was engaged to marry a woman who was expecting his child.

Terry Smith Jr., from Louisville, died at the scene Friday after being shot multiple times on the interstate, officials said.

A JCPS spokesman confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Sunday that Smith was a bus driver for the district.

And Monday, his fiance confirmed they were getting married soon and that she was expecting their child.

Tiffany Bohn works with Smith and his fiancé; her son also rode Smith’s bus.

“Everybody was looking forward to the baby shower and getting to know what they were going to name the baby,” Bohn said. “Not him being gone.”

Bohn said she knew something was wrong when Smith missed his rounds Friday morning.

“He didn’t deserve it,” Bohn said. “He was a happy person. He never got involved in drama.”

Bohn said her son told Smith that he was his favorite bus driver.

“Every day this weekend he has asked me, ‘Mama, are you sure that he died?’” she said. “I would have to say, ‘Yeah,’ and he would say, ‘Do I get to go to his funeral?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’”

Smith’s death has been ruled a homicide, but no arrests have been made.

An LMPD spokesman said Smith did not have a gun, suggesting he may have been been caught in the middle of the exchange of gunfire along the Watterson early Friday morning.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

This story will be updated.

