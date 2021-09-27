Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Director dies at 52 after battle with breast cancer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Director of Joint Task Forces at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has died after a more than two-year battle with breast cancer.

Christine Marie Leffler Hancock, 52, died on Saturday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Hancock’s obituary states she graduated from Seneca High School in 1987 and joined the sheriff’s office in 1990 as a dispatcher. She later moved up the ranks as to major and served in multiple units at the office.

She was diagnosed with triple metastatic breast cancer and had traveled to Houston for treatment with experimental drugs. Hancock’s obituary states “she was an inspiration to all who were around her and for her positive attitude.”

Visitation for Hancock will be at Pearson’s Funeral Home at 149 Breckinridge Lane on September 30 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be noon on October 1 with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon.

The family requests memorials sent to the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association Boys and Girls Ranch, P.O. Box 57, Gilbertsville, Ky. 40222.

